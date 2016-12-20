Previous Features Unknown car used by R.A.F in WW II in Africa



"This photo was taken of 237 (Rhodesia) Squadron R.A.F. personnel in the early years of WW2 either in Kenya or Tanganyika. Can anyone please help with the identification of the make of the vehicle they are driving?"

Editor: Looks like they have lots of fun with their rundown tourer. The side covered with text (Rhodes... and more) that could be added to the history and 'palmares of the car. Headlights, windshield and more are missing. It has seen places! Interesting to see the badges(?) they hammered on the radiator cowl. Being straight cut the radiator has a Lancia look, yet the toptank seems too low and the overall look plus wheels look US made to us, or is it just Fiat 525? Over to you car connaisseurs, sleuths and detectives. Add comment



