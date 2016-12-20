Search ads by make

Unknown car used by R.A.F in WW II in Africa


Peter Huson would like to know the following:
"This photo was taken of 237 (Rhodesia) Squadron R.A.F. personnel in the early years of WW2 either in Kenya or Tanganyika. Can anyone please help with the identification of the make of the vehicle they are driving?"
Editor: Looks like they have lots of fun with their rundown tourer. The side covered with text (Rhodes... and more) that could be added to the history and 'palmares of the car. Headlights, windshield and more are missing. It has seen places! Interesting to see the badges(?) they hammered on the radiator cowl. Being straight cut the radiator has a Lancia look, yet the toptank seems too low and the overall look plus wheels look US made to us, or is it just Fiat 525?  Over to you car connaisseurs, sleuths and detectives.

#5 Donald Hill 2016-12-20 13:58
Many 521 FIAT cars wree imported to Eritrea for use as taxis.
The Maserati 6CM used the 521 gearbox
 
 
#4 Peter Skofic 2016-12-19 09:28
This is for sure Fiat 521.
 
 
#3 Michael Schlenger 2016-12-19 05:50
In my opinion, this "hot-rod" car is either a Fiat 521 or 525 from the late 1920s. The shape of the radiator cowling, the connecting rod between the front wings and the hub caps are typical for Fiat's 6-cylinder models which sold quite well internationally back then.
 
 
#2 Jak Guyomar 2016-12-19 04:26
Looks like an late 20's early 30's Graham Bros.
 
 
#1 Robbie Marenzi 2016-12-19 02:11
Looks more like a Fiat 521 Torpedo
 

Monday, 19 December 2016

