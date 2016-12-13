Search ads by make

Vosges or Eifel, but more important pre- or post-war? (upd: 1937 Delahaye 145 GP)


At the PreWarCar - PostWarClassic offices we have tons of unidentified vintage and classic car photos. It always starts with deciding whether it is a pre-war or post-war photo. This can be quite frustrating. In the picture above, we have that struggle. 
Before we throw our computers out of the window, please give your thoughts about the racer shown in the picture. Nr. 20 has a tailend like a duckbill. The bonnet is high, especially in the middle section. Probably the car Nr. 20 in combination with the correct location with solve the mystery. Unless you recognise the car anyway. Based on gut feel alone we place the shot around 1950, somewhere in the Eifel or Vosges. But the verdict will need to come from you. 

#8 Richard Armstrong 2016-12-13 22:31
As Hubertus Hansmann says, it's at Wehrseifen. This 2013 picture was taken from within a metre or two of the 1938 one!

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bGfpqboiyCA/maxresdefault.jpg
 
 
#7 Hubertus Hansmann 2016-12-13 22:10
@ Politi:
Have a look at 6:26...6:36min in this youtube clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkZwGa50eqM

Best, Hubertus
 
 
#6 Politi 2016-12-13 20:38
It is so very difficult to swim against the tide, but maybe I will catch a salmon?
Each step of the Nurburgring(Eif elrennen) was ideally documented by no less than HERMANN LANG, with a return there in 1962 with team manager Alfred Neubauer(YouTub e- "Nurburgring- Hermann Lang"). This turn does not look apropos?
Verdict, name of the turn?
 
 
#5 Klaus Salomon 2016-12-13 17:37
I think the place is the section Ex - Mühle of the Nürburgring.
 
 
#4 Hubertus Hansmann 2016-12-13 13:58
The picture was taken at the little bridge at the Nordschleife- section "Wehrseifen". The dangerous bend, at which I crashed so many cars (luckily just on my X-Box).
Best,
Hubertus
 
 
#3 Richard Armstrong 2016-12-13 08:27
This is René Dreyfus in his Delahaye 145 during the 1938 German Grand Prix. The tricolour sash on the side of the car signifies the company's achievement in winning the Fonds de Course 'Race for the Million' in 1937.
 
 
#2 Bernard Corrège 2016-12-13 08:14
René Dreyfus sur Delahaye 145 au GP d'Allemagne 1938. Il avait terminé à la cinquième place.
 
 
#1 Christophe Chanterau 2016-12-13 07:25
This is the 1937 Delahaye 145 Grand Prix chassis number 48772 at the 1938 German GP and its pilot is none other than René Dreyfus.
 

Tuesday, 13 December 2016

