Previous Features Vosges or Eifel, but more important pre- or post-war? (upd: 1937 Delahaye 145 GP)



Before we throw our computers out of the window, please give your thoughts about the racer shown in the picture. Nr. 20 has a tailend like a duckbill. The bonnet is high, especially in the middle section. Probably the car Nr. 20 in combination with the correct location with solve the mystery. Unless you recognise the car anyway. Based on gut feel alone we place the shot around 1950, somewhere in the Eifel or Vosges. But the verdict will need to come from you.



(collection editor) Add comment

At the PreWarCar - PostWarClassic offices we have tons of unidentified vintage and classic car photos. It always starts with deciding whether it is a pre-war or post-war photo. This can be quite frustrating. In the picture above, we have that struggle.Before we throw our computers out of the window, please give your thoughts about the racer shown in the picture. Nr. 20 has a tailend like a duckbill. The bonnet is high, especially in the middle section. Probably the car Nr. 20 in combination with the correct location with solve the mystery. Unless you recognise the car anyway. Based on gut feel alone we place the shot around 1950, somewhere in the Eifel or Vosges. But the verdict will need to come from you.(collection editor) < Prev (adler trumpf with mysterious roadster) Next > (the welsteeds belsize by vincents of reading)