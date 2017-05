Previous Features Weird Thursday: Pirates of the Black Sea



Apart from the occasional Lada I didn’t spot any old car while on holiday in Bulgaria. But when I visited the old town of Nessebar, a Unesco World Heritage Site on the Black Sea, I saw this old motorbike, parked while the owners, obviously pirates of the Black Sea, were having a glass of rum or two. But what is it? Is it pre-war? I have no idea. And the pirates refused to answer my questions. Luckily a charming 1932 Austin ten-four was parked in front of the motorbike. At least that one I recognized.



(text and photos Rutger Booy)

