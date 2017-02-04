Previous Features

What is it? Quiz #438 Fast and faithful, but not so glorious

The cars of this brand were “fast and faithful”. Thanks to a certain innovative dealer, that could make the cars faster than they originally were and raced with them. For the makers it was a pity that the same dealer decided to build his own cars after 1919, inspired by the makers’car. Quickly they started to loose clientele, also due to some tactical failures in their model range. When a leading car magazine described their latest car as "The Last Scrap", it was the kiss of death for the company. The company was sold to another car maker, that already stopped two years later.

This car in particular had a 4-cylinder engine from another company.

Anyway we want you to tell us more about the car shown here. Give us your best shot regarding Make, Year & Type plus any (trivial) information you may have at hand. As you know the details often determine the winner! And as usual, also in 2017, take care not to use more than 100 words, send in your answer before Monday and don't forget to check the rules under 'Read more'.

The Rules:

1. Post your answer BEFORE Monday, February 11, 2017

2. Use no more than 100 words

3. Unless otherwise stated there is ONE winner

4. Be sure to mention if you were an earlier winner (1, 2 or Judge)

5. THREE time winners automatically become jury member, but there is no obligation in any way

6. Check next week Saturday if you are a winner.