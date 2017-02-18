Previous Features What is it? Quiz #439





We want you to tell us more about the car shown here and of course about the customer, who ordered this special version. Give us your best shot plus any information you may have at hand. As you know the details often determine the winner! And as usual, take care not to use more than 100 words, send in your answer before Monday and don't forget to check the rules under 'Read more'.



This weeks Quiz-Car is a special, that was built in two similar examples or, as sometimes assumed, only one time and the second car was just a modification on the old chassis. All in all, around 400 chassis of this type have been built from 1919 till 1928, usually carrying big limousine-bodys. This edgy single-seater was not only built for records/racing, as it was also used for testing tyres on the old track of brooklands. The Rules: 1. Post your answer BEFORE Monday, February 20, 2017 2. Use no more than 100 words 3. Unless otherwise stated there is ONE winner 4. Be sure to mention if you were an earlier winner (1, 2 or Judge) 5. THREE time winners automatically become jury member, but there is no obligation in any way 6. Check next week Saturday if you are a winner.