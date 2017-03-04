Previous Features What is it? Quiz #440





Yes, we noticed. The girl is looking smoothly to you. But keep your concentration on the car. What is she driving?



The common feature is the so-called „roadster-flap". With closed flap, the car appears to be a 2-seater-rodster, open it is a comfortable 4-seater-tourer.

The car in question has been launched in 1934 by the automotive division of one of the largest central European corporate mechanical engineering groups as. The car type was available as a two-door limousine and a roadster/tourer, some time later as a cabrio-limousine too.



After 1500 units manufactured the specific version had been replaced by a slightly larger version with a more luxurious car body. The Roadster-cabriolet had been replaced by a real cabriolet without „roadster-flap".

Although the car had been launched as an answer to the world economy crises it had a very modern running gear with 4 independent suspensions and 4-wheel brakes.



What is it? Send us your best answer, with as much details as possible but do not use more than 100 words and send it in before monday. Don't forget to check the rules under 'Read more'.

The Rules:



1. Post your answer BEFORE Monday, March 6, 2017



2. Use no more than 100 words



3. Unless otherwise stated there is ONE winner



4. Be sure to mention if you were an earlier winner (1, 2 or Judge)



5. THREE time winners automatically become jury member, but there is no obligation in any way



6. Check next week Saturday if you are a winner.







