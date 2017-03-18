- Home
Previous Features
What is it? Quiz #441
Textile and textile-producing machines were the core business of the manufacturers of this taxi with nice round radiator. Cars and engines were their hobbies and only a very small number were made. In fact you see more than 1 percent of the entire output. And although the driver indicates that his cab was free, the chance of getting a ride would have been very small even in that time as there was only one city in France where you could find them. And oh yes: one car is still with us! So tell us the make of the car and all other facts you can find about this interesting footnote in car history and you might become the glorious winner. But don't forget: do not use more than 100 words and send it in before Monday, March 20th.
Saturday, 18 March 2017
