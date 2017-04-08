Previous Features What is it? Quiz #442



....from another country. Can you still follow the hints?

Well, maybe you just recognized the car after seeing the photo.

One extra hint and then it is up to you: it has a wonderful, artful radiator mascot.

Cannot be that hard any more. Can you tell us what car it is? Tell us the make of the car and all other facts you can find about this interesting piece of car history and you might become the glorious winner. But don't forget: do not use more than 100 words and send it in before Monday, April 10th

And check next week Saturday if you are a winner. Add comment

S-Peterboerg, so a Russian car? Yes, the car is built in a region which was part of the Russian empire. It is based on a car from another country, in Europe and the designer was again........from another country. Can you still follow the hints?Well, maybe you just recognized the car after seeing the photo.One extra hint and then it is up to you: it has a wonderful, artful radiator mascot.Cannot be that hard any more. Can you tell us what car it is? Tell us the make of the car and all other facts you can find about this interesting piece of car history and you might become the glorious winner. But don't forget: do not use more than 100 words and send it in before Monday, April 10thAnd check next week Saturday if you are a winner. Next > (friday lady)