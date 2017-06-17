Previous Features What is it? Quiz #447





I think it won't be that hard any more to know what car it is. Therefore, give us all the information you know and you can find (and do this before Monday June 19th), besides the normal make, year etc. and see next week all the answers.



Good luck!



When you have a hard time selling your motorcycles, you can experiment with cars. That was what this company did, when the Model T Ford was cheaper than their bikes. This roadster was the development project of a company not usualy associated with automobiles. In their search for new items to add to their standard product line, they built (or proposed to build), shock absorbers, car window ventilators, outboard motors, refrigerators, aircraft engines and an automobile. The car while conventional in most respects, had an unsual oil cooler (you tell us). And a distintive radiator badge which may, (or may not!) help identify it. The 1929 Stock Market crash ended the cars future, but the company, after several reorganizations, is still (in name at least) in business.I think it won't be that hard any more to know what car it is. Therefore, give us all the information you know and you can find (and do this before Monday June 19th), besides the normal make, year etc. and see next week all the answers.Good luck!