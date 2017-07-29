Previous Features

What is it? Quiz #450

This Saturday, the car we are looking for was the prototype for a small car for the masses. It was built in the mid 20s and featured a lot of modern technologies. On the photo, you can see at least half of the production (most likely even two-thirds). At least two open cars and one closed limousine were built. One open car still exists. Two more hints: The engine was built by a famous airship company and it could be cranked from inside of the car.

So we want you to tell us about the car shown here, about the man behind its construction and the technical features it carried. Give us your best shot plus any (trivial) information you may have at hand. As you know the details often determine the winner! As usual, take care not to use more than 100 words and send in your answer before Monday.

Good luck!



