What is it? Quiz #455

Quiz #455

The car we are looking for today was built by a factory, that started building vehicles in 1871. Of course, those were no automobiles, but pushchairs mainly built of wickerwork. Some years later the make added bicycles (ca 1885) and motorcycles (1901) to their portfolio. In 1908 the company lauched its first automobile, but on special order automobiles were built since 1903. The company had a big success and in 1921, with 120 cars built per day, it had the highest output of cars in the country, it was located. Production endend during World War II and after the war, the remains were splitted to one company producing agricultural tractors and one, producing mopeds.

