Previous Features
What is it? Quiz #456
This weeks quiz is about a company that built very unusual and modern cars. The ideas of its inventor „were always right, but far ahead of their time“. He showed prototypes on many shows from 1926 till 1956 but unfortunately he didn´t sell a single car. The first prototype was a streamlined mid-engined car with many modern features, but in 1930 he changed the concept and built the prototype, we are searching for. The car had an integral pontoon body, still kind of streamlined and independent suspension for all four wheels. It had a front engine and also featured front-wheel drive. After the war, a similar, but a modernized prototype was introduced. Still with integral body and independent suspension, but powered by a small V8-engine. Sadly only one of the cars, the last concept, built in 1956 still exists.
You know this unusual car from 1930? Don´t hesitate and leave your answer in a comment before Monday and use no more than 100 words to collect some more points for our six-month challenge!
Saturday, 21 October 2017
