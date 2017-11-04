Previous Features What is it? quiz #457



1. What is the make of the car and the year of production?

2. What are the type and model?

3, What are the last names of the ladies in the car and why where they famous?

4. And finally: where is Miss Cissie Roberts?

Each of the first three questions answered correctly will be rewarded with 1 point. The most original answer to the fourth question will be rewarded with 1 point too. And of course, the winner will gain the full 5 points. So on your marks, ready and go!



Do not use more than 100 words and be sure to send in your answers before Monday 6 th to collect your points for the six-month challenge!



