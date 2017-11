Previous Features What is it? Quiz #458



This week, we are looking for a car, I don´t have much information about. But I´d like to know more about this company, that existed in France between 1932 and 1934. At first, small racers with 350...500ccm engines were built, followed by the small sports car, you can spot on this weeks quiz-car picture. It had a two-cylinder 500ccm engine with a four-speed gearbox and was built as a roadster and also as a small coupé. For 1934 a bigger car with a 1,1 litre four-cylinder Ruby engine was announced, but this car was not realized anymore. Can you tell me more about this little roadster and the company building it? Please leave your answer in a comment before Monday. Don´t forget to use no more than 100 words and we will stockpile your account of points for the six-months-competition.

Good luck!



