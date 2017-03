What to choose as a service car: Riley or Lancia?

A 1927 Lancia Lambda 7th Series pick-up truck - is this not an ideal truck for a gardener or a mechanic? When we were browsing through the catalogue of the upcoming Richard Edmonds Auction (to be held this weekend), we found two cars which would be ideal for many companies. One is the Lambda and the other one is a lovely brown Riley 9 Van. For some time now, it has been a trend to display classic cars at food markets or use as advertising sign, oftentimes these cars are the Citroen HY, 2CV or a Volkswagen T1. But aren't the cars mentioned above much and much better….?! The advertisement for the Riley promotes the car as a great support vehicle at the Goodwood Revival and as an advertising vehicle for small business. We have given this some thought and we completely agree with them! In general, a Riley from this period is already beautiful to see, runs very well, spares are available etc. This particular car comes with a Pre-selector gearbox which is super easy in its usage. Although it needs a bit of work, it could be the car that can be used as a support vehicle during the upcoming rally season. We sure hope it won't end up with a special body. The only question we still have about this car is why there is a lighter on the dashboard.... Around the same time, we discovered the Lancia . This particular Lambda has a great history. Although it is not completely original, we adore it. You can put your tools and spares in the back of the car, you can set up a tow bar behind it and it would be perfect for lots of events. For instance, when you also purchase the 1901 Milwaukee Steam Racer that will be on sale and going to drive runs with this one. Our bid would be on the Lancia (but this might be because we already own a Riley). To us, It seems like a perfect car to drive and use as much and as often as you can. Do you agree with us? Please let us know which car you prefer and why.



Auction details:

Richard Edmonds Auction

Date: March 4th, 2017

Location: Allington, UK