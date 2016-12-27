Previous Features Whatisit? PreWar Christmas Quiz day 2





Please DO NOT send us your answer before the last quiz has been published. Of course you can contact us on all other topics, because the PreWarCar offices are always staffed! From the participants with all answers correct, six names will be drawn at random. All six winners will receive the famous PreWarCar T-shirt. Good luck and if you like puzzles, try your hand at the PostWarClassic X-mas Puzzle. Enjoy this holiday season! Add comment Please ignore the man sitting on the chair. He’s Prince Leopold of Belgium, but he has no relation to our question, other than that he was an avid admirer of the marque we want to hear. It’s the name of the woman that counts! She’s the second daughter of a famous automobile manufacturer and shared his love of horses. Her brother designed a car for her and named it after her. Here’s a little glimpse of that automobile . What we want to hear from you is the name of this make and preferably the type including the daughter’s name. Oh, and the chairs are also a family design.Please DO NOT send us your answer before the last quiz has been published. Of course you can contact us on all other topics, because the PreWarCar offices are always staffed! From the participants with all answers correct, six names will be drawn at random. All six winners will receive the famous PreWarCar T-shirt. Good luck and if you like puzzles, try your hand at the PostWarClassic X-mas Puzzle. Enjoy this holiday season! Next > (whatisit prewar christmas quiz day 1)