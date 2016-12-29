- Home
Whatisit? PreWar Christmas Quiz day 4
Just like King Alphonso XIII from Spain, this Belgian king also had an automobile named after him. He was born in 1875 and reigned from 1909 to 1934. The make itself (Belgian of course) started in 1903 and lived on until 1932. In 1926 they named a model after their king. Please tell us the make and preferably the model name (which is the name of the king).
Please DO NOT send us your answer before the last quiz has been published. Of course you can contact us on all other topics, because the PreWarCar offices are always staffed! From the participants with all answers correct, six names will be drawn at random. All six winners will receive the famous PreWarCar T-shirt. Good luck and if you like puzzles, try your hand at the PostWarClassic X-mas Puzzle. Enjoy this holiday season!
Thursday, 29 December 2016
