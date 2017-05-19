- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
When the lady smiles
Ladies SMILE!
Look at these six wonderful young ladies. Posing in a 1926 or 1927 Singer Junior.
In 1926, the Junior was first introduced at the London Car Show. Comfortable, small,....
848 cc cars with an 8-horsepower engine. Available in many versions and designs. But also, the first light-weighted British mass produced car.
Looking at the photograph it seems like the photograph is taken inside. Probably in a studio, as the background setting shows an old English village. But in a rather strange perspective. Looking at the women’s clothes and the way their hair is done, it does not seem like they have just been out for a ride in the car. But also, the two ladies either sitting on the side or standing on the mudguard indicate they have not gone far. What is also remarkable, is the fact that this car does not have a windscreen. What was standard on all Junior`s. So, it is highly likely that the windscreen has been taken off for the photograph. But what would have been the purpose of the photograph? What is the relation between the woman? Are they just a group of friends? Are they actresses promoting for instance a videoclip? Are they posing for a magazine? Maybe it is just leisure photography. What do you think?
We assume you do not know any of these ladies personally. But if you do, or know more about the photograph please let us know! So, we can share your story.
Photograph by Bill Coates
Friday, 19 May 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1730 guests and 1 member online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
ABC
AC
Adler
Aero
Aircraft
Albion
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
American
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Ardie mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Ballot
Bedford
Benjamin
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
Biscuter Voisin
BMW
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chaigneau-Brasier
Chalmers
Chandler
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clément
Clément Bayard
Cletrac
Cleveland
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
Curtiss
Dagrada
Daimler
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
DeSoto
DFP - Doriot-Flandrin-Parant.
Diatto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Douglas mc
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
GAR
Gaz
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Graham
Graham-Paige
Grégoire
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
JAP mc
Jensen
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Miller
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
Motosacoche mc
N.a. (not applicable)
Napier
Nash
National US
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rochet-Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
SCAP
Scat
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Skoda
Solex
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Star
Star (UK)
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Tempo
Terraplane
Triumph
Trojan
U.S.
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Volkswagen
Vulcan
Wanderer
Whippet
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc