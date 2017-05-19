Previous Features When the lady smiles



Look at these six wonderful young ladies. Posing in a 1926 or 1927 Singer Junior.

In 1926, the Junior was first introduced at the London Car Show. Comfortable, small,....

848 cc cars with an 8-horsepower engine. Available in many versions and designs. But also, the first light-weighted British mass produced car.

Looking at the photograph it seems like the photograph is taken inside. Probably in a studio, as the background setting shows an old English village. But in a rather strange perspective. Looking at the women’s clothes and the way their hair is done, it does not seem like they have just been out for a ride in the car. But also, the two ladies either sitting on the side or standing on the mudguard indicate they have not gone far. What is also remarkable, is the fact that this car does not have a windscreen. What was standard on all Junior`s. So, it is highly likely that the windscreen has been taken off for the photograph. But what would have been the purpose of the photograph? What is the relation between the woman? Are they just a group of friends? Are they actresses promoting for instance a

We assume you do not know any of these ladies personally. But if you do, or know more about the photograph please let us know! So, we can share your story.



Photograph by Bill Coates



Add comment

Ladies SMILE!Look at these six wonderful young ladies. Posing in a 1926 or 1927 Singer Junior.In 1926, the Junior was first introduced at the London Car Show. Comfortable, small,....848 cc cars with an 8-horsepower engine. Available in many versions and designs. But also, the first light-weighted British mass produced car.Looking at the photograph it seems like the photograph is taken inside. Probably in a studio, as the background setting shows an old English village. But in a rather strange perspective. Looking at the women’s clothes and the way their hair is done, it does not seem like they have just been out for a ride in the car. But also, the two ladies either sitting on the side or standing on the mudguard indicate they have not gone far. What is also remarkable, is the fact that this car does not have a windscreen. What was standard on all Junior`s. So, it is highly likely that the windscreen has been taken off for the photograph. But what would have been the purpose of the photograph? What is the relation between the woman? Are they just a group of friends? Are they actresses promoting for instance a videoclip ? Are they posing for a magazine? Maybe it is just leisure photography. What do you think?We assume you do not know any of these ladies personally. But if you do, or know more about the photograph please let us know! So, we can share your story.Photograph by Bill Coates Next > (weird thursday pirates of the black sea)