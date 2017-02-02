- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Charron, Girardot et Voight (CGV)
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Citroën
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford V8
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
Will Tipo B Alfa P3 No. 46 find a lucky buyer?
RMSothebys have assembled a delicious choice of cars for their auction on 8 February at Paris Retromobile and we seized upon a car with just 3 gears, one seat and no roof.
The very mention of the Tipo B P3 Alfa Romeo was sufficient to make us dive into the bookshelves and refresh our memory. Legendary names leap from the page - designer Jano, driver Nuvolari and of course Scuderia Ferrari.
The lines of this legendary car are perfect. The first 'monoposto' grand prix car and a successful one at that, winning races as soon as it appeared in 1932.
Jano's clever design kept the weight down to 700kg, making it a formidable racer in the right hands.
A new formula in 1934 demanded wider and heavier cars, and Alfa complied by widening the bodywork on the original five P3 cars. A batch of seven additional examples was then built to the newer specifications, and these cars received larger engines ( see below). Numbering sequentially from chassis number 50001, these wide-body cars were often identified by their Scuderia Ferrari number.
The weight increase was the perfect excuse to enlarge the engine capacity to 2.9 litres. Effectively two 4 cylinder blocks each with their own Roots supercharger which gave tremendous torque at low revs. Jano recognized that smaller superchargers put less stress on the engine, had less rotational inertia and were more thermally efficient.
The differential is behind the gearbox and the split drive train uses two short driveshafts running at angles to simple bevel gears just inside each rear wheel driving stub axles. The axle tube itself is very light and the centrally located driver sits low, between the two driveshafts.
Great attention was paid to the road-holding and lightness - keeping all masses low and unsprung weight to a minimum.
By 1935, The P3 was out-gunned by the superior German cars ( but we recommend you read about Nuvolari's victory at the German Grand Prix that year!) - so the car was sold in 1936 and by 1946 ended up with Ken Hutchison, a wealthy British enthusiast who wrote about his experiences with the car in an extended cover feature in the January 1948 issue of Motor Sport magazine.
It's a marvellous record of his enjoyment of this car and how he developed it with his mechanic (' The Great Man') - he fitted Lockheed brakes and described the Alfa-Romeo brakes as 'erratic and rather unsafe'.
Imagine youself at the wheel and read this quote from Hutchinson... "The maximum speeds and performances of the “2.9” have been somewhat loosely spoken of in the past, and it may interest readers to know that with a high axle ratio of 3.79 to 1 and 700 by 16 covers my car is capable of a maximum road speed of 152 m.p.h. at 6,500 r.p.m.—but you need a mighty long road to reach this and so far, at any rate, I have never exceeded 6,200 r.p.m. At Brighton Speed Trials we only attained 5,800 over the line at the end of the standing kilo".
We make that 135 mph !! He must have trusted his brakes.
Text Robin Batchelor, pictures courtesy RMSotheby's.
Wednesday, 01 February 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1313 guests and 2 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
American
American LaFrance
Amilcar
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Austro Daimler
Auto Union
Avions Voisin
Bedelia
Bedford
Benjamin
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
BNC
Brennabor
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Chandler
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Cisitalia
Citroën
Clément Bayard
Continental
Coventry - Climax
Crossley
Daimler
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Delin
Dennis
Derby
DeSoto
Dixi
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Duesenberg
Durant
E.H.P.
EMW
Erskine
Essex
Excelsior
F.N.
Falcon-Knight
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford D
Ford France
Ford GB
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford US
Ford V8
Ford V8 Flathead
Gardner
Germain
Gladiator
GMC
Graham
Graham-Paige
Grégoire
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hispano-Suiza (E)
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Leyland
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercer
Mercury
MG
Miller
Minerva
Moon
Moretti
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Moser
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Nagant
Napier
Nash
Nimbus mc
NSU
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Pierce-Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Protos
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
SCAP
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Solex
SPA
Standard
Standard (England)
Star
Star (UK)
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbo
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Terraplane
Triumph
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Vandenplas
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Vulcan
Wanderer
Whippet
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc
Just ................., sorry I'm lost for words!