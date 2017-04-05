Search ads by make

Your opinion matters:how are we going to get youngsters involved?


Open disccusion; how to get the youngster involved?

In the weekend of 20 and 21 May, the Dutch Pionier Automobielen Club (PAC) will once again organise the Beforty Rally in The Netherlands.
The event is open for people under 40 years of age and drive cars built before 1940.

The idea is that the tradition of driving oldtimers is passed onto the next....
....generation. Classic car enthusiasts are invited to lend their car to their (grand)children and give them the opportunity to explore the exciting and enjoyable world of rallies and classic cars. We at PreWarCar.com support this idea tremendously and, as such, we are the official sponsors of the event.
The Beforty Rally - which will be held in the beautiful city of Maastricht in the South of the Netherlands - still has some spots left. If you or your (grand)child would like to participate, please contact the organisation at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

We would like to hear your opinion how to get youngsters more involved in the classic car world. If you believe that time will take its course automatically and, thus, no extra encouragement is needed, we would like to hear this as well. We feel strongly that an initiative like the Beforty rally is a wonderful thing and we surely hope that other clubs will follow suit.

Please let us know your answers to the following questions:
- would your son/daughter like to drive the classic cars?
- are you willing to let them drive in them?
- if you are under 40 years old, would you like to participate in an event like the Beforty rally - why (not)?
- what else can be done to get them more on the road?

We look forward hearing your ideas/thoughts!


#14 George Cassidy 2017-04-05 11:11
I think you're working against a millennial mindset that doesn't care about personal transportation or making a statement with it. My experience with my children has led me to that conclusion. They enthuse over electronic gadgets and kusical instruments, but they don't spare a thought for what they drive. If that's the case universally, we're doomed.
 
 
#13 David Scott 2017-04-04 08:01
The real problem in europe, as far as I can see, is there is nothing like the VSCC! I have to take my Calthorpe back to the UK to take part in LCES events as the " events" ( non-events more like) here in France are just a dull procession at a snails pace , in a long crocodile, shepherded by outriders, of over-restored "blingey" cars. Followed by a parking-up in a village square for the tyre-kickers to ogle at the cars and a big lunch.

Too bloody boring for me, and I'm an old fart, why anyone of 25 or so would want to take part is beyond me. I have had a look at the regs and I can see reason a non-timed tour cannot set off at one-minute intervals with a road book, as we do in the LCES. I have no interest in old car , shows but when I drive my Calthorpe to the village, to the boulangerie, market etc I continually get people, and invariably women, askng about it. You never see old cars here used as daily drivers, nor do men seem to take any interest in them, only in the latestpiece of gadget-infested "blingmobile"

My sentiments are exactly those of Roberts son, modern cars are just a means of transport enabling one to transport possessions and family across the land in order to do something more interesting, this is the 21C after all!!

I can see in five or ten years time you'll be glad to find someone to take your old car off your hands FOC, unless it's million dollar Bugatti, Bentley etc, there will be twenty times more cars than likely buyers. Most other pastimes that require committment, work and effort are going the same way, the old world is fading fast and like Brexit, trying to turn the clck back ain't going to work!
 
 
#12 Tom St Martin 2017-04-04 00:19
I have been playing with my old cars for over 50 years.In spite of a lot of resistance to my involvement in old car activities from a generation that knew these cars when new. I was fascinated by every nut, bolt and piece of fine formed sheet metal. My first car memory started at age 4. In my 30s I was meeting people like Darrin, Buehrig and Dietrich. Now I am retired and the proud grandfather of several little ones, I have never been able to find that spark of desire in my own children. I am now working on the next generation. I have the biggest fondness for prewar Packards. It wounds me to the core when one of them is made over into a 'street rod.' Yet this is the group, street rodders, who have spent the most time cultivating the next generation into the hobby. As a group they go out of their way to give more than rides in their cars to little kids. And yes, the prices are way too high today to catch the interest of the working generation. The sounds and style may catch some looks on a Saturday afternoon, but the prices have kept many of them from going beyond.

I am always the optimist, so I will be at Hershey in October for the High Holy Days. I will keep driving until the undertaker pries my driver's license from my cold dead hands. Mean time, I need to find another part for the Packard engine that I am rebuilding.
 
 
#11 Politi 2017-04-03 16:29
Do they clean the cars?
 
 
#10 Korben Guns 2017-04-03 09:01
Maybe do what I did:
get a replica (or even better: build it yourself, which can teach them about the mechanical aspect), which has the period look, but some modern conveniences as well. If they enjoy it they might want to get into the real deal, and get a real antique. As a challenge to themselves or just because they've grown tired of their modern conveniences.
 
 
#9 Dave 2017-04-03 08:40
The single biggest problem is not the interest in old cars, it is the prices! The amount of special builders around now and their over-inflated pricing structure has brought about the end of a cheap pre-war car for youngsters.
 
 
#8 Tony Hillyard 2017-04-03 07:29
I think Robert has a very good point. The "I want it now" attitude does not work with old cars and bikes.

The learning process is part of the enjoyment and takes a life time. If the young are really interested they should not need spoon feeding.
 
 
#7 Alex 2017-04-02 21:15
Hi,

As one of the 'younger' generation I can categorically say that it is the price of the cars that makes it difficult for youngsters to get involved. Contrary to Roberts opinion - which is just as valid as mine - I've always loved the historical and technical aspect of pre-war motoring. I saved as hard as I could since leaving university and after six years of going without, when all my friends went travelling etc., bought a project car (a Morris 8). Since then I've restored the chassis, engine, ash frame and half the bodywork myself. That's taken me another six years, and I'm a long way from finished. I don't have an i-phone, and I certainly don't have enough cash to buy and i-phone. I would love to participate in the Beforty rally, but the truth is I can't afford it.

I don't advocate giving away cars to youngsters at a discount, people have worked hard to buy their cars and if the capital value of the asset has risen, so be it. However, lets not kid ourselves that the route cause here is a lack of interest, idleness, or other priorities issue. It's the fact that prices have risen faster than I can save money. Even a restored Austin 7 is beyond my finances at present.

Jeff is right about how to kindle interest - it was my old headmaster that did the same for me with a Riley 12/4 in the 1980s.
 
 
#6 Julien 2017-04-02 16:25
Being an under 40 prewar car driver, there are 2 main problems for young people to drive a prewar car : the first is letting young people drive their beloved prewar car, the second is the price. For the latest problem is mentionned by Onno but prewarcar prices are stabilizing or decreasing (in France) for popular prewar cars. But the first and biggest problem is letting young drive prewar cars. among my friends whose dad is/was a prewar car afficionado, only those who drove with their father still drive prewar cars.
My dad was not a good mechanic, he was not able to recognize a model from a vintage picture but he was the first to teach 5 people how to drive a prewar car. Those 5 people (including) still drive prewar cars (of their own or lent by their father as me).
So, prewar owners, if you want the future generation to drive and preserve prewar cars, show and lent them your cars.
 
 
#5 Robert 2017-04-02 15:16
Oh yes Onno let's give them a price reduction. Again the elderly that worked hard to buy what they wanted should give it to the youngsters...For a nickle and a dime??? I bought my first classic in the 70ies, a 1956 MGA for 10.000 guilders, I Pxed my nearly new Datsun Cherry ( new price 7999 guilders) just because I fell in love with that little MG when I was 20. That was nearly a years salary. Mather of priorities. It is not the price that makes it difficult for the younger generation. It is the lack of technical and historical interest and knowledge. It is the "I want it all and now" attitude. One has to give up some other things for having a classic or vintage car. That's the problem.There always will be a few that are interested, but the whole vintage car movement has always been a "happy few" thing. The prices are difficult for everyone in the market. But they will come down when the interest rate goes up again. Bubbles have exploded before (remember the ferrari prices in the 80ies?) Now vintage cars are loved by vintage men and women. We just have to accept that. 70ies/80ies and even 90ies are "in" because there is a generation that remembers those cars from their youth. Nothing wrong with that. It shifts through time. My son grew up with a petrolhead father with a nice collection of vintage,classic and modern supercars, he really doesn't care, he loves them, drives them but probably never will buy one. A car is a thing to bring you from a to b according to him. Maybe when he is in his 40ies he will suddenly get that passion. Forget about youngsters they look at consumables and our cars are just not that. The passion lies mainly in the heads and hands of people over 40 and has allways been there as far as I can remember. Have a nice day, I'm going back to my garage, there is an old lady needing my attention.
 

Sunday, 02 April 2017

