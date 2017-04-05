Previous Features Your opinion matters:how are we going to get youngsters involved?





In the weekend of 20 and 21 May, the Dutch Pionier Automobielen Club (PAC) will once again organise the Beforty Rally in The Netherlands.

The event is open for people under 40 years of age and drive cars built before 1940.



The idea is that the tradition of driving oldtimers is passed onto the next....

....generation. Classic car enthusiasts are invited to lend their car to their (grand)children and give them the opportunity to explore the exciting and enjoyable world of rallies and classic cars. We at PreWarCar.com support this idea tremendously and, as such, we are the official sponsors of the event.

The Beforty Rally - which will be held in the beautiful city of Maastricht in the South of the Netherlands - still has some spots left. If you or your (grand)child would like to participate, please contact the organisation at



We would like to hear your opinion how to get youngsters more involved in the classic car world. If you believe that time will take its course automatically and, thus, no extra encouragement is needed, we would like to hear this as well. We feel strongly that an initiative like the Beforty rally is a wonderful thing and we surely hope that other clubs will follow suit.



Please let us know your answers to the following questions:

- would your son/daughter like to drive the classic cars?

- are you willing to let them drive in them?

- if you are under 40 years old, would you like to participate in an event like the Beforty rally - why (not)?

- what else can be done to get them more on the road?



We look forward hearing your ideas/thoughts!





