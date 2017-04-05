- Home
Previous Features
Your opinion matters:how are we going to get youngsters involved?
In the weekend of 20 and 21 May, the Dutch Pionier Automobielen Club (PAC) will once again organise the Beforty Rally in The Netherlands.
The event is open for people under 40 years of age and drive cars built before 1940.
The idea is that the tradition of driving oldtimers is passed onto the next....
....generation. Classic car enthusiasts are invited to lend their car to their (grand)children and give them the opportunity to explore the exciting and enjoyable world of rallies and classic cars. We at PreWarCar.com support this idea tremendously and, as such, we are the official sponsors of the event.
The Beforty Rally - which will be held in the beautiful city of Maastricht in the South of the Netherlands - still has some spots left. If you or your (grand)child would like to participate, please contact the organisation at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .
We would like to hear your opinion how to get youngsters more involved in the classic car world. If you believe that time will take its course automatically and, thus, no extra encouragement is needed, we would like to hear this as well. We feel strongly that an initiative like the Beforty rally is a wonderful thing and we surely hope that other clubs will follow suit.
Please let us know your answers to the following questions:
- would your son/daughter like to drive the classic cars?
- are you willing to let them drive in them?
- if you are under 40 years old, would you like to participate in an event like the Beforty rally - why (not)?
- what else can be done to get them more on the road?
We look forward hearing your ideas/thoughts!
Sunday, 02 April 2017
|
Too bloody boring for me, and I'm an old fart, why anyone of 25 or so would want to take part is beyond me. I have had a look at the regs and I can see reason a non-timed tour cannot set off at one-minute intervals with a road book, as we do in the LCES. I have no interest in old car , shows but when I drive my Calthorpe to the village, to the boulangerie, market etc I continually get people, and invariably women, askng about it. You never see old cars here used as daily drivers, nor do men seem to take any interest in them, only in the latestpiece of gadget-infested "blingmobile"
My sentiments are exactly those of Roberts son, modern cars are just a means of transport enabling one to transport possessions and family across the land in order to do something more interesting, this is the 21C after all!!
I can see in five or ten years time you'll be glad to find someone to take your old car off your hands FOC, unless it's million dollar Bugatti, Bentley etc, there will be twenty times more cars than likely buyers. Most other pastimes that require committment, work and effort are going the same way, the old world is fading fast and like Brexit, trying to turn the clck back ain't going to work!
I am always the optimist, so I will be at Hershey in October for the High Holy Days. I will keep driving until the undertaker pries my driver's license from my cold dead hands. Mean time, I need to find another part for the Packard engine that I am rebuilding.
get a replica (or even better: build it yourself, which can teach them about the mechanical aspect), which has the period look, but some modern conveniences as well. If they enjoy it they might want to get into the real deal, and get a real antique. As a challenge to themselves or just because they've grown tired of their modern conveniences.
The learning process is part of the enjoyment and takes a life time. If the young are really interested they should not need spoon feeding.
As one of the 'younger' generation I can categorically say that it is the price of the cars that makes it difficult for youngsters to get involved. Contrary to Roberts opinion - which is just as valid as mine - I've always loved the historical and technical aspect of pre-war motoring. I saved as hard as I could since leaving university and after six years of going without, when all my friends went travelling etc., bought a project car (a Morris 8). Since then I've restored the chassis, engine, ash frame and half the bodywork myself. That's taken me another six years, and I'm a long way from finished. I don't have an i-phone, and I certainly don't have enough cash to buy and i-phone. I would love to participate in the Beforty rally, but the truth is I can't afford it.
I don't advocate giving away cars to youngsters at a discount, people have worked hard to buy their cars and if the capital value of the asset has risen, so be it. However, lets not kid ourselves that the route cause here is a lack of interest, idleness, or other priorities issue. It's the fact that prices have risen faster than I can save money. Even a restored Austin 7 is beyond my finances at present.
Jeff is right about how to kindle interest - it was my old headmaster that did the same for me with a Riley 12/4 in the 1980s.
My dad was not a good mechanic, he was not able to recognize a model from a vintage picture but he was the first to teach 5 people how to drive a prewar car. Those 5 people (including) still drive prewar cars (of their own or lent by their father as me).
So, prewar owners, if you want the future generation to drive and preserve prewar cars, show and lent them your cars.